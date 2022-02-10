More detentions made in casino owner murder case

  • February 10 2022 12:51:00

More detentions made in casino owner murder case

ISTANBUL
More detentions made in casino owner murder case

Five more people have been detained both in Turkey and Turkish Cyprus following the assassination of a casino owner in the northern part of the island.

Mustafa Söylemez, the leader of the notorious criminal organization known as the Söylemez Brothers, and his two men were taken into custody in Istanbul on Feb. 9 for alleged involvement in the armed attack on Turkish Cypriot businessman Halil Falyalı, according to Demirören News Agency (DHA).

No more detailed statement has been received from authorities yet.

Mustafa Söylemez’s name was often mentioned in a series of murders, shootings and other mafia-related crimes that were committed in Turkey during the 1990s and whose perpetrators were “mostly” not found.

Earlier in the day, two suspects, who were believed to be indirectly related to the murder, were detained at Ercan Airport, located near Lefkoşa, while they were heading to Turkey.

Another suspect allegedly present at the crime scene during the murder is still being interrogated by the Turkish Cypriot police authorities.

Meanwhile, Falyalı was laid to rest yesterday after a funeral ceremony held in Kumyalı Village located in the Karpasia peninsula of the island.

He was shot dead in a drive-by shooting with long-barreled weapons at the entrance to Çatalköy town of Kyrenia (Girne) on Feb. 8.

detention,

TURKEY Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

    Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

  3. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

  4. Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

    Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

  5. More detentions made in casino owner murder case

    More detentions made in casino owner murder case
Recommended
Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
CHP leader protests electricity price hike

CHP leader protests electricity price hike
Court rules to keep Kavala behind bars

Court rules to keep Kavala behind bars
Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister

Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting
Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker

Erdoğan will run for president for second time, not third: Parliament speaker
WORLD UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
ECONOMY Animal products volume up in 2021

Animal products volume up in 2021

While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.