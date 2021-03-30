Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop reiterated that quitting from international treaties, such as Montreux Convention, is not on the agenda of Turkey.

“There is no discussion about the positions we have achieved in the War of Independence, especially in Montreux. We do not even think about such an argument,” Şentop told reporters on March 29.

Şentop was clarifying his comments on a TV show which sparked debate on the Montreux Convention.

Reminding that he expressed his views on international conventions in a television program, Şentop said, “I did not mention any agreement name. Our journalist friend, who posed the question, asked with good intentions by mentioning treaties and agreements that came to his mind at that time and mentioned the names of some agreements. I mentioned the regulations in domestic law regarding international treaties in our relevant legislation.”

But later, some circles voiced accusations against him, referring to the Montreux Convention, he said.

“It is the power of our nation and state that makes the agreements. This is what keeps them [treaties] alive. Therefore, there is no discussion about these agreements,” he stated.

Şentop elaborated on broadcaster HaberTürk on March 24 about Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

The journalist asked, “What if one day one president says ‘I withdrew from the European Convention on Human Rights, I do not recognize Montreux, I dissolved it?’”

“He can. Not only our president but Germany, the U.S., or France can do as well. But there is a difference between possible and probable,” Şentop answered on the program.