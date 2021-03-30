Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

  • March 30 2021 11:47:00

Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

ANKARA
Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop reiterated that quitting from international treaties, such as Montreux Convention, is not on the agenda of Turkey.

“There is no discussion about the positions we have achieved in the War of Independence, especially in Montreux. We do not even think about such an argument,” Şentop told reporters on March 29.

Şentop was clarifying his comments on a TV show which sparked debate on the Montreux Convention.

Reminding that he expressed his views on international conventions in a television program, Şentop said, “I did not mention any agreement name. Our journalist friend, who posed the question, asked with good intentions by mentioning treaties and agreements that came to his mind at that time and mentioned the names of some agreements. I mentioned the regulations in domestic law regarding international treaties in our relevant legislation.”

But later, some circles voiced accusations against him, referring to the Montreux Convention, he said.

“It is the power of our nation and state that makes the agreements. This is what keeps them [treaties] alive. Therefore, there is no discussion about these agreements,” he stated.

Şentop elaborated on broadcaster HaberTürk on March 24 about Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

The journalist asked, “What if one day one president says ‘I withdrew from the European Convention on Human Rights, I do not recognize Montreux, I dissolved it?’”

“He can. Not only our president but Germany, the U.S., or France can do as well. But there is a difference between possible and probable,” Şentop answered on the program.

Erdoğan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

    Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

  2. Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

    Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

  3. In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

    In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  4. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577
Recommended
Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart
Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members

Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members
In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry
Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated

Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated
Nine flamingos found dead in western Meles Delta

Nine flamingos found dead in western Meles Delta
WORLD Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on March 29 in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country.
ECONOMY Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

The Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) on March 29 signed an environment-focused credit agreement worth $170 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), aiming to support renewable energy projects.
SPORTS No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

March 30's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities on March 29. 