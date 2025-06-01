Monthly inflation expected to slow to 2.1 percent in May

ISTANBUL

The May monthly inflation rate is expected to come in at 2.1 percent, according to a poll of economists by state-run Anadolu Agency.

The monthly inflation expectations of 23 economists surveyed range between 1.8 percent to 2.75 percent.

In April, consumer prices advanced 3 percent month-on-month.

Based on the average inflation expectation for May, annual inflation, which was 37.86 percent in the previous month, is projected to decrease to 36.17 percent.

As of May, economists' inflation expectation for the end of 2025 is 31.17 percent.

Last month, the Central Bank kept its inflation forecast for 2025 at 24 percent, while leaving its end-2026 forecast unchanged at 12 percent.

The bank expects inflation to decrease to 8 percent in 2027 and stabilize at 5 percent in the medium term.

Presenting the bank’s quarterly inflation report on May 22, Governor Fatih Karahan reiterated that they will maintain the decisive monetary policy stance and act to ensure the continuation of the disinflation process.

“Our medium-term forecasts are based on an outlook in which the tight monetary policy stance will be maintained until a significant and sustainable decline in inflation is achieved,” he also said.