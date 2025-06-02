Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

ANKARA
Türkiye's exports increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to reach an all-time monthly record of $24.8 billion in May, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on June 2.

"Our exports are increasing despite weak demand and tough competition," Bolat said at a press conference in Ankara.

On a monthly basis, the exports jumped 19.4 percent from April's $20.8 billion.

Türkiye's imports also rose by 2.1 percent on an annual basis to $31.3 billion in May.

The foreign trade balance of Türkiye posted a deficit of $6.5 billion last month, slightly up 0.1 percent from May 2024, but down by 46 percent from the previous month.

In the first five months of 2025, exports reached $110.9 billion, up by 3.5 percent from the same period of last year, while imports amounted to $152 billion, rising 5.7 percent.

The trade deficit in January-May rose by 12.1 percent annually to $41.06 billion.

In the last 12 months, exports hit an all-time high of $265.5 billion, also up by 1.9 percent from the previous period, while imports reached $352.2 billion, up 1.4 percent.

In May, most Turkish exports went to Germany, with a share of 8.3 percent, followed by the U.K. with 6.2 percent, the U.S. with 6 percent and Italy with a 5 percent share.

