Montenegro court clears Turkish nationals in Podgorica stabbing case after investigation

SARAJEVO

Montenegro’s Higher Court in the capital city of Podgorica announced Friday that two individuals detained on allegations of involvement in a knife attack in the city have been released after it was determined they were not connected to the incident.

In a written statement, the court said the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica had filed attempted murder charges against the suspects, identified as Y.G. and N.D., both Turkish citizens.

The investigating judge had ordered their detention based on the victim’s statement and identification record.

But the suspects appealed the decision, maintaining that they were not present at the scene.

A court statement said security camera footage confirmed that Y.G. and N.D. were in their accommodation at the time of the stabbing, which occurred in the Zabjelo district on Oct. 26.

“Upon review, it was established that the defendants’ statements were accurate — they were in their residence when the event took place, and there is no longer reasonable suspicion of their involvement. Consequently, the investigating judge lifted the detention order,” said the court.

The court emphasized that the decision was not due to a reclassification of the alleged offense but because the investigation no longer supported the suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident, initially reported by local media as involving Turkish nationals, sparked a wave of anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and prompted Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to announce on US social platform X that Montenegro would temporarily suspend a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

Following the incidents, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said communication and coordination with Montenegrin authorities were ongoing to ensure the safety of Turkish nationals.

“Immediately after the incidents affecting Turkish citizens over the weekend, contact was established with Montenegrin authorities, and the necessary measures were taken to guarantee the security of our citizens,” it said in a statement.

It added that Türkiye continues to closely monitor developments “in full coordination with Montenegrin counterparts.”

According to diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, during which he conveyed Türkiye’s expectations for the protection and safety of Turkish nationals in Montenegro.

Montenegrin officials reportedly assured Fidan that all necessary steps would be taken to prevent further incidents.

The development comes after remarks by Turkish Ambassador to Montenegro Baris Kalkavan, who had urged Montenegrin authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and cautioned against turning the case into a provocation targeting the Turkish community.

Kalkavan stressed that Türkiye and Montenegro’s long-standing ties, built on mutual respect and historical friendship, should not be undermined by misinformation or isolated criminal acts.

The tensions stemmed from local media reports alleging that Turkish citizens were involved in the attack -- claims that led to misinformation, protests, and the temporary suspension of visa-free travel for Turkish nationals. The court’s ruling and diplomatic engagement are seen as steps toward easing tensions and restoring confidence within the Turkish community in Montenegro.