Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage

ISTANBUL

World-renowned actress Monica Bellucci will make her debut with Maria Callas ‘Letters & Memoirs’ on April 21-22 April at Istanbul Zorlu PSM.

From Callas’ modest childhood in New York to the war years in Athens, from her discreet beginnings at the Opera to the pinnacle of a planetary career marred by scandals and personal tribulations, from an idealized love for her husband to her inflamed passion for Onassis, this unique story reveals, for the first time, the real story behind the legend.