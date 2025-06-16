Modi vows to deepen ties with Greek Cyprus during rare visit

NICOSIA

This handout photograph taken on June 16, 2025 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) standing beside Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides upon being conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, after their meeting at the Presidential palace in Nicosia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 pledged to further deepens ties with Greek Cyprus, adding that he expects to finalize a free trade agreement with the European Union by the end of this year,

Modi became the first Indian prime minister in over two decades to visit Greek Cyprus, a trip that Greek Cypriot media interpreted as a message to Ankara. During the tensions between India and Pakistan in May, Türkiye publicly voiced support for Pakistan and condemned the Indian strikes. In response, boycott campaigns against Turkish products emerged across India.

Ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, Modi made a two-day visit to the island, during which he was awarded the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III, the highest honor bestowed by Greek Cyprus.

Modi accepted the distinction on behalf of all Indians, dedicating it to “the friendly ties, shared values and deep mutual respect and understanding” between India and Greek Cyprus.

Cyprus, which will assume the rotating presidency of the EU in 2026, stated that strengthening ties with India would be among its top priorities.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides announced that a joint declaration would soon be signed, ushering in a” new chapter in bilateral relations and deepening cooperation at the European level.”

He also praised India’s longstanding and consistent stance on the Cyprus issue and its support for efforts toward the reunification of the island. The Greek Cypriot side continues to advocate for a federal solution on the island, divided since Türkiye’s 1974 peace operation, while Ankara supports a two-state model recognizing the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot side.

Modi also visited the U.N.-patrolled Green Line that bisects the capital Nicosia. From the southern side, Modi received information, according to Greek Cypriot and Indian media.