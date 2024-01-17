Mobile phone subscribers reach 93 million

Mobile phone subscribers reach 93 million

ANKARA
Mobile phone subscribers reach 93 million

The total number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye was 92.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, corresponding to a 108.8 penetration rate, according to a report by the telecommunication watchdog BTK.

Some 85 million subscribers currently use 4.5G, which was launched in 2016, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, adding that there were also 9 million M2M (machine to machine) users, commenting on the numbers from BTK.

Including 74.8 million mobile subscribers, the number of total broadband users climbed to 94.3 million as of the third quarter, he said.

The fiber network was 549,000 kilometers, a 10 percent increase from the second quarter, while the number of fiber internet subscribers reached around 6.5 million, according to the minister.

The average monthly data usage of fixed broadband subscribers rose from 243 GB in the third quarter of 2022 to 250 GB in the third quarter of 2023, he said.

The data usage of mobile subscribers, on the other hand, rose from 14.8 GB to 17.4 GB over the same period, the minister also noted.

While the net sales revenues of TT Mobil, Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone were around 48.3 billion Turkish Liras, the total revenues of other operators amounted to 14.5 billion liras in the third quarter of 2023, according to the minister.

Electronic certificate service providers created a total of 8.1 million electronic certificates, including 7.1 million electronic signatures and 936,000 mobile signatures, as of the end of September 2023, he also said.

mobile phones,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

    Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

  2. Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

    Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

  3. Türkiye to expand scope of cross-border ops against PKK: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to expand scope of cross-border ops against PKK: Erdoğan

  4. Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

    Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

  5. Sudan fighting spreads to World Heritage Site

    Sudan fighting spreads to World Heritage Site
Recommended
Apple ends Samsungs 12-year run as worlds top smartphone seller

Apple ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller
UK unemployment steadies, as wage growth drops

UK unemployment steadies, as wage growth drops
EU debates 2040 milestone towards carbon-neutral future

EU debates 2040 milestone towards carbon-neutral future
Counterfeits cost Europe 16 bln euros each year

Counterfeits cost Europe 16 bln euros each year
Transportation gets lion’s share in public investments

Transportation gets lion’s share in public investments
Labor shortage drives wages up in construction sector: Report

Labor shortage drives wages up in construction sector: Report
WORLD Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

A deal to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza and aid into the territory has been agreed following mediation by Doha and Paris, Qatar and Israel announced on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Apple ends Samsungs 12-year run as worlds top smartphone seller

Apple ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller

Apple's iPhone for the first time became the world's biggest selling smartphone after rival Samsung's 12-year run as leader, data have showed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".