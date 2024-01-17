Mobile phone subscribers reach 93 million

ANKARA

The total number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye was 92.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, corresponding to a 108.8 penetration rate, according to a report by the telecommunication watchdog BTK.

Some 85 million subscribers currently use 4.5G, which was launched in 2016, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, adding that there were also 9 million M2M (machine to machine) users, commenting on the numbers from BTK.

Including 74.8 million mobile subscribers, the number of total broadband users climbed to 94.3 million as of the third quarter, he said.

The fiber network was 549,000 kilometers, a 10 percent increase from the second quarter, while the number of fiber internet subscribers reached around 6.5 million, according to the minister.

The average monthly data usage of fixed broadband subscribers rose from 243 GB in the third quarter of 2022 to 250 GB in the third quarter of 2023, he said.

The data usage of mobile subscribers, on the other hand, rose from 14.8 GB to 17.4 GB over the same period, the minister also noted.

While the net sales revenues of TT Mobil, Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone were around 48.3 billion Turkish Liras, the total revenues of other operators amounted to 14.5 billion liras in the third quarter of 2023, according to the minister.

Electronic certificate service providers created a total of 8.1 million electronic certificates, including 7.1 million electronic signatures and 936,000 mobile signatures, as of the end of September 2023, he also said.