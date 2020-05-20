Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish public largely followed preventive measures against coronavirus and a mobile application will be used to track inter-city travels, the country's health minister said on May 20.

"The world does not yet know when the outbreak will end. But in Turkey, we have seen the results of our measures," said Fahrettin Koca in a news conference following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

"When daily numbers of coronavirus cases fall below 1,000, this drop will be an indicator of our success," he added.

Recalling curfew orders during the upcoming Eid holiday, he said "if we take precautions now, we will reap its benefits later on".

"We don't know how long the fight with the virus will continue, so we are planning life around the measures," Koca said.

As of May 21, Turkish businesses will receive posters listing the rules to be followed to minimize the risk of spreading infection, said the minister.

"The mobile app by the Health Ministry will be used to track inter-city travel," he said.

The citizens will use the code from the app to show that they are not sick or carrying the virus and be able to board planes and trains within Turkey.

He also added that Turkey will start the health tourism season early, and charter flights may be arranged depending on demand.

About the curfew imposed on the elderly, Koca said they might be allowed to leave for their hometowns for Eid, on the condition of not returning for 30 days.

In addition, Koca said the Turkish government is also planning to test passengers coming from abroad at airports and on land borders.

