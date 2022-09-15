MİT: Two PKK terrorists caught, brought to Türkiye

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has caught two PKK/KCK terrorists in Iraq’s Makhmour in an operation and brought them to Türkiye, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Following the operation carried out against the camp in Makhmour, one of the PKK’s most important bases in northern Iraq, Turkish national Hatip Güney, code-named Şahan/Cihan, and Aya Ahmet Süleyman, code-named Tekoşin Qamishli/Civan, were brought to Türkiye.

Güney went to Iran illegally from the eastern province of Van’s Başkale district in September 2019 to join the PKK/KCK rural squad, and then went to Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah to be trained.

Following his training, Güney was assigned to Makhmour camp, worked in many battalions in the camp, received ideological-armed training and was appointed as the team commander of a battalion, according to Demirören News Agency.

Süleyman, on the other hand joined the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG-YPJ in 2015, moved to Iraq in 2017 after operating in Syria for two years, and took office in northern Iraq after the training he received there.

He was assigned to Makhmour camp in 2018.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.