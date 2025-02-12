MİT thwarts plots against non-Muslims, report says

ANKARA
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) highlighted the country’s counterterrorism successes and regional influence, revealing that multiple planned attacks targeting non-Muslims were foiled in its annual report.

Released late on Feb. 11, the 2024 report delineates MİT’s multifaceted endeavors over the past year, ranging from counterterrorism initiatives and surveillance of internal and external threats to cybersecurity measures and contributions to Syria’s reconstruction process.

In his foreword, MİT chief İbrahim Kalın underscored the ongoing consolidation of the "Axis of Türkiye," emphasizing its successful execution. He characterized 2024 as a year of profound global fragility, in which peace and stability were tested by multidimensional threats.

As part of its relentless fight against radical organizations, MİT successfully identified and preempted multiple attack attempts by extremist factions.

The report said that the agency’s efforts in dismantling the operational networks of radical groups and notes that, amid Israel’s escalating assaults across the Middle East, MİT neutralized attempts to target Türkiye’s non-Muslim citizens.

However, the report did not provide further information on the entities or locations implicated in these thwarted plots.

The issue of Gaza, the report asserted, is poised to remain a central pillar of the international agenda throughout 2025.

 MİT to continues to monitor Syria developments 

Referring to the political upheaval that ensued following Bashar al-Assad’s ousting in December 2024, the intelligence organization emphasized that Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Syrian populace was manifest in these recent developments.

The report reaffirmed MİT’s commitment to closely overseeing Syria’s reconstruction process, which remains pivotal to the region's evolving geopolitical landscape.

"MİT, by seamlessly integrating intelligence diplomacy with its strategic field operations, has facilitated our nation's ability to secure critical leverage both on the ground and at the negotiating table. Against the backdrop of an emerging new geopolitical configuration — one laden with fresh challenges — the organization shall persist in vigilantly monitoring Syria’s reintegration efforts, firmly anchored in the principles of territorial integrity and national unity."

The report also accentuated MİT’s intensified focus on cryptography, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, underscoring its commitment to fortifying Türkiye’s digital security framework in an era of escalating cyber threats.

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
