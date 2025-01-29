MİT releases encrypted career video for recruits

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has released a new career video aimed at young professionals interested in joining its ranks.

Reinforcing the theme “This Career is Not a Fantasy,” the video introduces MİT’s various departments and showcases how different specializations work in coordination to achieve operational success.

The video follows a young person who, after receiving a news alert about MİT hiring, imagines working for the agency. It highlights career opportunities for intelligence specialists, analysts, linguists engineers, UAV personnel and surveillance officers. A key theme is the unity and coordination among different roles within the agency.

Viewers are presented with an encrypted message using Caeser cipher and HTML coding techniques. Additionally, the video incorporates the 25th frame technique, a subliminal messaging method designed to subtly reinforce its content.