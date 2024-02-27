MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior terrorist of PKK women wing in Syria

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a high-ranking terrorist of the YPG/YPJ, the so-called women's unit of the PKK terrorist organization, in an operation conducted in Qamishli in northern Syria.

Security sources revealed on Feb. 27 that Syrian Emine Seyid Ahmed, codenamed "Azami Derik," joined the terrorist organization in 2011 and was identified as the mastermind behind several attacks on Turkish security forces, with the terrorist under surveillance by intelligence units for some time.

Ahmed, designated as the so-called head for the "procurement and use of missiles" by the terrorist organization, instructed missile attacks against Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone in Tel Rifaat.

The terrorist was also found to have given orders for missile attacks targeting civilians in the Turkish border province of Kilis, according to the sources.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to denote that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

In another counter-terrorism operation in Istanbul, 15 individuals were apprehended for providing financial support to members of extremist left-wing terror organizations, MLKP, TKP/ML and MKP.

The investigation revealed these suspects had been depositing funds to terrorist organization members held in prison in the Marmara region since 2016

Turkish economy to start to rise next year: Erdoğan
