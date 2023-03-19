MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

ANKARA
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior PKK member, the so-called finance manager of the terrorist organization in Aleppo and Tal Rifat, during an operation in northern Syria.

Within the scope of the operation, a special team from MİT neutralized on Feb. 23 terrorist Mehmet Yıldırım, codenamed Hamza Kobani, who was in charge of financial affairs in Aleppo and Tal Rifat on behalf of the terrorist organization.

It was learned that Yıldırım joined the PKK in 1986 and was one of the oldest members of the organization.

It was also determined that after Yıldırım carried out activities in Türkiye and Iraq on behalf of the organization, he moved to Syria in 2015 and worked as the so-called financial chief.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

terrorism, MIT,

TÜRKIYE Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election calendar starts to run

    Election calendar starts to run

  2. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

  3. Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

    Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

  4. Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

    Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

  5. Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

    Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US
Recommended
Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay
Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan
EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria
Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert

Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert
Turks prioritize economy in studying abroad: Survey

Turks prioritize economy in studying abroad: Survey
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a paid subscription service in the U.S., allowing users on both platforms to pay for verification.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.