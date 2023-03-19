MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior PKK member, the so-called finance manager of the terrorist organization in Aleppo and Tal Rifat, during an operation in northern Syria.

Within the scope of the operation, a special team from MİT neutralized on Feb. 23 terrorist Mehmet Yıldırım, codenamed Hamza Kobani, who was in charge of financial affairs in Aleppo and Tal Rifat on behalf of the terrorist organization.

It was learned that Yıldırım joined the PKK in 1986 and was one of the oldest members of the organization.

It was also determined that after Yıldırım carried out activities in Türkiye and Iraq on behalf of the organization, he moved to Syria in 2015 and worked as the so-called financial chief.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.