MİT neutralizes PKK terrorist in N Iraq

ANKARA

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Vedat Aksaç, a terrorist who was in the so-called PKK’s “hit squad,” in northern Iraq, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Two other terrorists were neutralized in an operation on Sept. 5.

The MİT initiated the operation after it was determined that Aksaç, code-named Şahan, said to be the ringleader of PKK’s “hit squad,” was in the Halifan region.

After receiving the information, MİT officials quickly traced the PKK terrorists in mountain areas.

An arrest warrant was previously issued for Aksaç.

Aksaç fled Türkiye in 2015 after the illegal activities of the YDG-H, PKK’s youth organization, were exposed.

He continued to carry out armed activities in the PKK’s mountain squad.

Aksaç, who was specially trained in assassination and bombing by the terrorist organization, was about to be sent to metropolitan cities illegally.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.