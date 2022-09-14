MİT neutralizes PKK terrorist in N Iraq

MİT neutralizes PKK terrorist in N Iraq

ANKARA
MİT neutralizes PKK terrorist in N Iraq

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Vedat Aksaç, a terrorist who was in the so-called PKK’s “hit squad,” in northern Iraq, Demirören News Agency has reported.

Two other terrorists were neutralized in an operation on Sept. 5.

The MİT initiated the operation after it was determined that Aksaç, code-named Şahan, said to be the ringleader of PKK’s “hit squad,” was in the Halifan region.

After receiving the information, MİT officials quickly traced the PKK terrorists in mountain areas.

An arrest warrant was previously issued for Aksaç.

Aksaç fled Türkiye in 2015 after the illegal activities of the YDG-H, PKK’s youth organization, were exposed.

He continued to carry out armed activities in the PKK’s mountain squad.
Aksaç, who was specially trained in assassination and bombing by the terrorist organization, was about to be sent to metropolitan cities illegally.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MIT,

WORLD Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul ranks first in Europe as its tourism rebounds

    Istanbul ranks first in Europe as its tourism rebounds

  2. Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress

    Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress

  3. Turkish wrestler wins world championship

    Turkish wrestler wins world championship

  4. Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

    Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

  5. Central Bank ‘focusing on permanent long-term solutions’

    Central Bank ‘focusing on permanent long-term solutions’
Recommended
Six migrants including two babies die at sea after Greek pushback: Türkiye

Six migrants including two babies die at sea after Greek pushback: Türkiye
Astronaut pens letter to Turkish girl from space

Astronaut pens letter to Turkish girl from space
Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles
Istanbul ranks first in Europe as its tourism rebounds

Istanbul ranks first in Europe as its tourism rebounds
Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog

Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog
Paper cups behind many diseases, warns expert

Paper cups behind many diseases, warns expert
WORLD Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

The Kremlin on Tuesday hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, noting that it’s particularly important amid tensions with the West.

ECONOMY Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Sept. 16’s looming strike deadline.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler wins world championship

Turkish wrestler wins world championship

Turkish athlete Burhan Akbudak has earned a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championship after beating Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in Greco-Roman 82 kg.