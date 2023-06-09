MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader in Iraq

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior leader of the PKK terrorist organization, who was on the wanted list, and two other terrorists in northern Iraq.

MİT identified the location of ringleader Fehmi Öğmen, codenamed Sinan Dijvar, and his team operating on behalf of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq.

A counter-terror operation was carried out in a rural area of the Sulaymaniyah province to neutralize Öğmen, who was on the gray category of the Interior Ministry’s wanted list.

Intelligence unit “neutralized” Öğmen and two other terrorists from his team, the so-called battalion office Mehmet Salih Çakal, codenamed Mazlum Koçer, and their driver Ahmed Muhammed Ali, codenamed Ararat Tolhidan.

Joining the terrorist organization in 1993, Öğmen was the mastermind of several terror acts in Türkiye.

In its over 35 years of terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.