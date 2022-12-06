MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK local leader in N Syria

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency

A PKK’s local leader of Ayn Issa town in Syria’s northwest, Siham Mislih, has been neutralized by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

The MİT continues its efforts to neutralize PKK/YPG local leaders operating in northern Syria in a bid to end the actions against the security forces on the borderline.

Accordingly, Mislih, code-named Mizgin Kobani, one of the local leaders of Ayn Issa town, was neutralized.

The operation came after Mislih was found to have organized the actions against the security forces in the Operation Peace Spring area and directly participated in the sabotage actions with her subordinates.

Last week, the MİT also neutralized the PKK’s local leader of Tel Tamer town in Syria’s northeast, Muhammed Nasır.

According to information obtained from security sources, Nasır, code-named Kemal Pir, has been a threat to border security with his infiltration through the line in the Operation Peace Spring region.

Nasır, who was an expert on missiles, played a leading role in the preparation of sabotage actions carried out in this region, together with the brigade he commanded.

Listed by the MİT because of these actions, Nasır was neutralized during an operation in Syria.

Operation Peace Spring in Aleppo, within Hasakah and Raqqa, was a cross-border operation Türkiye conducted in northern Syria to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.