MİT neutralizes another senior PKK member in N Syria

  • August 22 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized another senior PKK member, Mıhyeddin Gulo, in a surgical attack in northern Syria.

“Gulo was neutralized in the Qamishli region,” İhlas News Agency reported on Aug. 21.

According to the agency, Gulo was responsible for teaching the new members of the terrorist organization how to make bombs and conduct assassination attempts.

“Gulo was training new terrorists to conduct attacks in Syria and Türkiye,” the agency said.

According to Arda Erdoğan, a reporter for national broadcaster CNN Türk, MİT teams were following Gulo “for some time,” and the operation was held on Aug. 9.

“This is the fifth successful surgical attack against senior PKK members in Syria in a month,” Erdoğan said.

