MİT neutralizes 21 terrorists so far

ANKARA – Demirören News Agency

The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) has carried out 20 major cross-border operations against terrorist organizations since the start of the year, neutralizing 21 terrorists.

Senior PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted during the operations in Syria and Iraq.

The MİT also neutralized a senior ringleader of the PKK and Kongra-Gel, an offshoot of the PKK, and the local leader of the Ayn al-Arab neighborhood in Syria’s Aleppo province, who were wanted for a long time due to their domestic activities.

Also, the terrorist who was among the group that organized the armed assault on Arslan Kulaksız, a commander of the gendarmerie garrison, and was on the “blue list” for “most wanted terrorists” was caught in an operation and brought to Türkiye.

The special forces commander of the PKK in the Bab Silo region and another PKK ringleader in Iraq was also neutralized in Sulaymaniyah province.

Within the scope of the operations, some ISIL terrorists who were determined to be preparing an action against Türkiye and suspects who provided financial assistance to the members of the organization were caught and brought to Türkiye.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier and four village guards were killed in Operation Claw-Lock, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced.