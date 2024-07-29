MİT ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists plotting attacks on Turkish forces

ANKARA
Turkish intelligence has “neutralized” two PKK terrorists who were poised to launch an attack in the Turkish Armed Forces' operational zone in northern Iraq.

Security sources reported on July 29 that the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) determined that so-called leaders of the PKK terrorist organization gave orders to target the Turkish armed forces’ operation area in the Hakurk region. PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

The orders were given by the terrorists Vesile Duran, codenamed Ronahi Dilhvin, and Dilan Öklü, codenamed Arin Tolhildan, who are wanted for terror crimes in Türkiye.

During the operation, MİT “neutralized” the two terrorists en route to the rendezvous point in Hakurk to deliver the operational orders.

The sources said that terrorist Duran enlisted with the PKK/KCK in 2014, subsequently transitioning to northern Iraq in 2015 to undergo armed training and engage in regional activities.

The other terrorist, who took part in armed actions by the terror group at the age of 15 in 2014, was the sister of Vedat Öklü, a PKK/KCK member who was "neutralized" in 2019, the sources stated.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or were captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union.

MIT,

