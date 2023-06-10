MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has captured a member of the PKK terror group in Syria while she was trying to cross into Türkiye, security sources informed on June 9.

MİT determined that Helin İşenme, codenamed Sterk, Amara Amed and Sena, who took action in the so-called intelligence unit of the terrorist organization in Syria’s Manbij region, planned to infiltrate Türkiye.

Upon the intelligence, İşenme was caught while she was about to enter the country from northern Syria.

Joining the terror group in 2016, İşenme had a series of arrest warrants issued by a court in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır over being a member of an armed terrorist organization.

In a separate operation, the Turkish air force “neutralized” two PKK members in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on June 9.

“Our army will continue operations with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized,” said a statement by the ministry.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

In its over 35 years of terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.