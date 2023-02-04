MİT archive to be opened to researchers

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) will open some documents from its archive containing classified information since its establishment in 1913 to the access of researchers.

A commission to be formed at the MİT has paved the way for the sharing of information and documents under the control of the organization and its use in academic studies, all kinds of publications and literary works, stated Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy chair Mevlüt Karakaya during the negotiations of the law in the parliament.

“These studies will be essential developments in terms of witnessing history,” he said.

In addition, the parliament also approved the establishment of the National Intelligence Academy within the structure of MİT.

The academy will have the status of higher education institution, provide postgraduate education in the field of intelligence and national security, and conduct scientific research and publications.

