Missing woman found alive in Istanbul forest after 4 days

ISTANBUL

Ece Gürel, who went missing in an Istanbul forest, was found alive early on March 6 after four days of intensive search efforts, leaving lingering questions about how she survived in the wilderness for such an extended period in the rare case.

The 36-year-old architect, who left her home on March 2, stating that she was heading to Belgrad Forest, was discovered near a stream there at 1:15 a.m. on March 6 by search teams.

During the search, Gürel’s mobile phone and personal belongings were recovered in the forest, amplifying concerns that the case could take a tragic turn.

Her family revealed that she had been experiencing severe mobbing in her workplace and was also facing turmoil in her marriage, fueling speculation of a possible suicide attempt in the forest.

On March 6, rescue officials reported that she was "asleep" when found but was on the verge of hypothermia, rendering her unresponsive.

“Ece’s eyes were open, but she was unable to speak; her body was rigid. Her arms and legs bore scratches from thorns. We immediately wrapped her in thermal blankets,” said Yusuf Ahmet Kulca, the leader of the search and rescue team.

Another team member noted that after 72 hours of being lost, Gürel started responding six minutes after being warmed up.

“When we first found her, her lips were trembling," the rescuer stated.

"But once her body regained warmth, she began to make sounds and eventually started screaming. That was a relief for us — it signaled that she had regained control over her nerves. We carried her for two kilometers until we reached the main road.”

Gürel, whose heart temporarily stopped during treatment after the discovery, was successfully revived following the intervention of medical personnel.

Currently intubated, Gürel's treatment is ongoing in the intensive care unit.

Surveillance footage from public transport and street cameras captured Gürel leaving her home and disembarking at the entrance of the forest, helping authorities focus their search efforts within that area.

Divers even scoured the stream where she was ultimately found, and search teams confirmed that the very location had been combed twice before her discovery.

Some search and rescue officials highlighted an eerie detail: She was discovered two kilometers from where her bag and coat were earlier found.

According to police reports, there was no evidence suggesting that she had exited the forest and returned, raising perplexing questions about how she endured four days in the frigid wilderness without proper clothing or sustenance.

However, questions have inevitably arisen regarding whether Gürel actually spent four days in the forest or elsewhere.

If she did indeed remain in the forest, another significant query is how she managed to endure the extreme cold.

While she was discovered on the brink of freezing, 72 hours still constituted a considerable amount of time, making it challenging to survive such conditions without succumbing to hypothermia.

Although the reporter at the scene shared information suggesting that walking helped maintain body temperature, considering the duration of the disappearance, it remains a slim possibility.

“She is in good health, currently in intensive care. She will recover after some rest. We don’t know why she went there or how she survived. Even as we stood there in thick clothing while monitoring search efforts, we struggled against the cold,” her mother stated.

Once Gürel fully regains consciousness, her testimony is expected to shed light on whether she indeed remained in the forest the entire time and, if so, how she managed to survive against the odds.