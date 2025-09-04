Missing Turkish scientist located in US federal detention

NEW YORK

Furkan Dölek, a Turkish scientist who had been missing for over a week, was located at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in the U.S. state of New York following the efforts of Turkish diplomatic officials.

Esra Dölek Coşkun, the scientist’ sister, said her brother was transferred to the detention facility in Buffalo and has yet to be given a court date.

She noted that Dölek sounded well during a phone conversation they had and that their primary goal was to secure his swift return to Türkiye.

The consulate general in New York is closely monitoring developments and keeping the family informed, according to her.

Dölek, whose U.S. visa was revoked, had reportedly begun a protest walk toward Canada, during which he was detained.

In March 2024, Dölek reported safety concerns over radioactive risks at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab, sharing his findings with American officials and disclosing them on social media.

The scientist used his LinkedIn account to allege workplace exploitation of researchers, claiming vulnerable individuals were not protected while misconduct was covered up and whistleblowers faced retaliation.

Shortly afterward, his J1 research visa was revoked and his employment terminated.

Dölek challenged the decision in court but, after losing, remained in the U.S. without a valid visa for four months before launching a protest march toward Canada.

In his last post on LinkedIn on Aug. 27, he wrote: "I've walked all the way from Massena, and right now I'm in Akwesasne...I'm exhausted, my legs are burning, and I've got blisters on my feet…but I'm grateful to have made it this far."