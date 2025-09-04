Missing Turkish scientist located in US federal detention

Missing Turkish scientist located in US federal detention

NEW YORK
Missing Turkish scientist located in US federal detention

Furkan Dölek, a Turkish scientist who had been missing for over a week, was located at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in the U.S. state of New York following the efforts of Turkish diplomatic officials.

Esra Dölek Coşkun, the scientist’ sister, said her brother was transferred to the detention facility in Buffalo and has yet to be given a court date.

She noted that Dölek sounded well during a phone conversation they had and that their primary goal was to secure his swift return to Türkiye.

The consulate general in New York is closely monitoring developments and keeping the family informed, according to her.

Dölek, whose U.S. visa was revoked, had reportedly begun a protest walk toward Canada, during which he was detained.

In March 2024, Dölek reported safety concerns over radioactive risks at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab, sharing his findings with American officials and disclosing them on social media.

The scientist used his LinkedIn account to allege workplace exploitation of researchers, claiming vulnerable individuals were not protected while misconduct was covered up and whistleblowers faced retaliation.

Shortly afterward, his J1 research visa was revoked and his employment terminated.

Dölek challenged the decision in court but, after losing, remained in the U.S. without a valid visa for four months before launching a protest march toward Canada.

In his last post on LinkedIn on Aug. 27, he wrote: "I've walked all the way from Massena, and right now I'm in Akwesasne...I'm exhausted, my legs are burning, and I've got blisters on my feet…but I'm grateful to have made it this far."

found, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial
Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education

Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education
Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins

Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins
‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit

‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit
Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system
Detained Turkish physicist exposes labor abuses at US fermilab

Detained Turkish physicist exposes labor abuses at US fermilab
Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts

Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿