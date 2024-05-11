Miss USA pageant under scrutiny as two winners step down

Miss USA pageant under scrutiny as two winners step down

NEW YORK
Miss USA pageant under scrutiny as two winners step down

The resignations of the reigning Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the space of a few days have put the pageants' parent organization under the microscope, especially as the young women cited mental health and differences in values as their reasons.

The pair stepped down just days after an employee of the Miss USA organization, which was created in 1952 and owned for a time by Donald Trump, quit, citing "workplace toxicity" and claiming the two titleholders were mistreated.

Claudia Michelle, Miss USA's social media director, resigned on May 3, saying in an Instagram post that she had worked without compensation for two months, was not given proper staff, and believed management disrespected the winners.

Michelle said she had worked closely with Miss USA Noelia Voigt, a 24-year-old Venezuelan American who was crowned in September, and had seen "a decline in her mental health," an issue Voigt mentioned when she resigned on Monday.

As for Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, who is 17, Michelle said she had "firsthand seen the disrespect toward Uma and her family."

"I disavow workplace toxicity and bullying of any kind," Michelle wrote, slamming the "unprofessional and inappropriate" way she felt management had spoken to Voigt and Srivastava.

In her own Instagram post, Voigt, who represented the western state of Utah, said she was resigning, noting: "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth."

She called her time as Miss USA "incredibly meaningful," highlighting her charity work and being the first Venezuelan American to win the title.

But she also said she hoped to "inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds."

Srivastava, a self-described "first generation, Mexican-Indian American" from New Jersey, said on May 8 she was relinquishing her crown as her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

The Miss USA contest has seen a number of controversies and scandals in recent years, with multiple allegations of preferential treatment given to certain contestants, according to media reports.

The organization later found those claims to be unsubstantiated, but the president of Miss USA, former titleholder Crystle Stewart, stepped down.

Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, died by suicide in early 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

    Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

  2. N Korea to deploy new multiple rocket launcher this year

    N Korea to deploy new multiple rocket launcher this year

  3. First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras

    First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras

  4. Türkiye welcomes UN votes in favor of Palestinian membership

    Türkiye welcomes UN votes in favor of Palestinian membership

  5. Ukraine vows to quash surprise Russian offensive

    Ukraine vows to quash surprise Russian offensive
Recommended
We eat whatever comes out of the ‘sea’

We eat whatever comes out of the ‘sea’
‘Lord of the Rings’ in development with Andy Serkis

‘Lord of the Rings’ in development with Andy Serkis
Fake Monet, Renoir paintings identified using AI

Fake Monet, Renoir paintings identified using AI
Sertab Erener takes Eurovision stage again

Sertab Erener takes Eurovision stage again
For US veteran, D-Day memories still vivid after 80 years

For US veteran, D-Day memories still vivid after 80 years
iPad Crush ad causes uproar amid AI anxiety

iPad 'Crush' ad causes uproar amid AI anxiety
WORLD Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered

Israeli strikes on Saturday hit parts of Gaza including Rafah where Israel expanded an evacuation order and the UN warned of "epic" disaster if an outright invasion of the crowded city occurs.
ECONOMY Türkiye eyes drawing more tourists from Middle East

Türkiye eyes drawing more tourists from Middle East

More than 100 Turkish hoteliers and tourism agencies flocked to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai this week as Türkiye seeks to attract more holidaymakers from the Middle Eastern countries.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿