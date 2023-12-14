Miss Nicaragua pageant director quits amid treason charges

Miss Nicaragua pageant director quits amid treason charges

MEXICO CITY
Miss Nicaragua pageant director quits amid treason charges

The Miss Universe Organization said on Dec. 12 that the director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant has resigned, after her home country charged her with treason and conspiracy and jailed members of her family.

Authorities in Nicaragua barred the director, Karen Celebertti, from returning to her homeland after the triumph of Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios in the global beauty contest.

Palacios was the first woman from Central America to win the title, and her victory sparked the largest celebrations in Nicaragua since street protests in 2018 jolted the government.

But the Nicaraguan government was not pleased when, after Palacios's win, images posted on social media showed her at those anti-government protests.

More than 300 people were killed in the demonstrations, according to U.N. experts, and the government of President Daniel Ortega, in power since 2007, has since outlawed the right to protest.

"This week, we accepted the resignation of Karen Celebertti, national director of Miss Universe Nicaragua. We thank her for her exemplary work with our organization for the past 23 years," the Miss Universe Organization said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Celebertti announced her retirement Monday night from Mexico, less than a month after the winner of her national pageant won the global crown in El Salvador on November 18.

Afterward, Celebertti was denied entry to Nicaragua, and police accused her of treason, conspiracy against the government and money laundering.

Her husband Martin Arguello and her son Bernardo Arguello Celebertti were also detained in Managua.

Days after the Miss Universe coronation, Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is Ortega's wife, claimed that the opposition manipulated Palacios's triumph.

"We see the rude exploitation, and the crude and evil terrorist communication, that pretends to turn a nice and deserved moment of pride and celebration, into destructive coup-mongering," Murillo told official media.

On Nov. 25, the Miss Universe Organization asked the Nicaraguan government to "guarantee" the security of those affiliated with the local pageant.

In its remarks on Dec. 12, the organization said Celebertti "has asked fans to highlight Nicaragua's first international win as an achievement free of politics and regional distinctions, to be celebrated by all the country and the world."

"We agree: Sheynnis Palacios is a remarkable woman, and we're glad to call her our Miss Universe 2023," it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

    Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

  2. Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

    Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

  3. Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

    Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

  4. US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

    US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

  5. EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit

    EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit
Recommended
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor dies at 61

Andre Braugher, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor' dies at 61
Ancient Roman home with unparalleled mosaic found in Italy

Ancient Roman home with 'unparalleled' mosaic found in Italy
Promising young French actor investigated over murder

'Promising' young French actor investigated over murder
Netflix releases vast viewing data for first time

Netflix releases vast viewing data for first time
New era: Berlin-Paris sleeper train completes maiden trip

'New era': Berlin-Paris sleeper train completes maiden trip
Barbenheimer tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombed Gaza on Thursday as a top White House advisor was due to arrive in Jerusalem with a rift growing over U.S. calls for its ally to exercise restraint.
ECONOMY Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.