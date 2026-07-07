Miracle quake survivor graduates university

Miracle quake survivor graduates university

ANKARA
Miracle quake survivor graduates university

Aleyna Ölmez, whose miraculous survival after spending more than 10 days under earthquake rubble captivated the world, has graduated from university, marking another milestone in a story that has become a symbol of resilience in Türkiye.

The 20-year-old received her diploma from the Social Security Department at Ankara University’s Ayaş Vocational College during a graduation ceremony in the capital, accompanied by the miners who pulled her from the collapsed Atabey Apartment building in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş and the doctors who oversaw her recovery.

Ölmez was trapped beneath the rubble for 248 hours in the Dulkadiroğlu district, where she lost her parents and younger sibling in the twin earthquakes. Following her rescue, she was initially treated in Kahramanmaraş before being airlifted to Ankara University’s Cebeci Hospital.

Doctors operated on her for a pelvic fracture, while she suffered only minor injuries elsewhere. Medical experts had said her survival was likely aided by remaining in a fetal position under lateral pressure during the collapse.

After completing her treatment, Ölmez prepared for the national university entrance exam and enrolled at Ankara University, successfully completing her studies.

Speaking after the ceremony, she described the day as one of both pride and sorrow. “The person who wanted to see me graduate most was my mother. I am sad because she is not with me, but I am also proud because I worked hard for them,” she said, thanking Ankara University, her doctors and everyone who supported her throughout her recovery.

Looking ahead, Ölmez said she hopes to continue her education at the bachelor’s level, pursue a career as a civil servant and build her future in Ankara.

She also expressed gratitude for the support she received from across Türkiye, revealing that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had called to congratulate her on her graduation.

Ankara University Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Ünüvar described Ölmez as one of the symbolic figures of the 2023 earthquakes, saying her determination and perseverance would continue to inspire others.

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