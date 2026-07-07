Türkiye’s waste return system collects 7.6 mln containers in five days

Türkiye’s waste return system collects 7.6 mln containers in five days

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s waste return system collects 7.6 mln containers in five days

Türkiye’s newly launched deposit return scheme saw citizens return 7.6 million beverage containers in just five days, a rapid adoption that Environment Minister Murat Kurum hailed as a major success for the country’s environmental efforts.

The Deposit Return System (DOA), introduced across Türkiye on July 1, rewards consumers with 1 Turkish Lira for every eligible plastic, glass and aluminum beverage container returned through designated reverse vending machines. The initiative aims to curb environmental pollution, boost recycling rates and recover valuable materials for the economy.

Speaking at a ceremony in Istanbul’s Beykoz district, Kurum said more than 1.3 million people have already registered for the system since its launch. He noted that the rapid public uptake exceeded expectations, with 7.6 million beverage packages collected within the first five days.

Interest in the initiative has led to long queues forming at deposit return machines in Istanbul and several other provinces as people brought bags of used plastic bottles, glass bottles and aluminum cans to be processed one by one. Once scanned, the returned containers enter the recycling chain, while the corresponding payments are credited to users’ digital wallets.

Supermarket chains, grocery stores, kiosks and businesses, including hotels, restaurants and cafes, also serve as collection points, storing returned containers before transferring them to authorized operators.

Participants can later withdraw their accumulated balance in cash through partner banks, providing a financial incentive alongside the environmental benefits of recycling.

Kurum said the government expects the system to expand significantly in the coming years. Once fully implemented nationwide, officials aim to collect as many as 25 billion beverage containers annually, generating an estimated 30 billion liras ($640 million) in economic value each year through increased recycling and resource recovery.

The deposit return system forms part of Türkiye’s broader environmental strategy to reduce waste, improve recycling infrastructure and promote a circular economy by encouraging consumers to return used beverage packaging instead of discarding it. The scheme is being implemented under Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative and managed by the Turkish Environment Agency (TÜÇA).

Officials expect participation to continue growing as more return machines are installed across the country and public awareness of the program increases.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

    Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

  2. NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

    NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

  3. Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

    Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

  4. Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

    Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

  5. France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt

    France's Le Pen put under house arrest, presidential run in doubt
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks
NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit
US to lift sanctions on Türkiye, Trump says in Ankara visit

US to lift sanctions on Türkiye, Trump says in Ankara visit
Türkiye calls for bigger European role in NATO defense

Türkiye calls for bigger European role in NATO defense
Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit

Trump arrives in Ankara for NATO summit
Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network

Ankara next in Türkiye’s 5G smart road network
Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye

Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye
WORLD Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

Monaco attack suspect shot dead in Ukraine: police

A woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, police said Tuesday, adding that a serving intelligence officer and an accomplice had been detained on suspicion of her murder.
ECONOMY Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

Samsung expects 1,800 pct operating profit leap on AI boom

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics forecast Tuesday a massive 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿