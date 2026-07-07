Türkiye’s waste return system collects 7.6 mln containers in five days

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s newly launched deposit return scheme saw citizens return 7.6 million beverage containers in just five days, a rapid adoption that Environment Minister Murat Kurum hailed as a major success for the country’s environmental efforts.

The Deposit Return System (DOA), introduced across Türkiye on July 1, rewards consumers with 1 Turkish Lira for every eligible plastic, glass and aluminum beverage container returned through designated reverse vending machines. The initiative aims to curb environmental pollution, boost recycling rates and recover valuable materials for the economy.

Speaking at a ceremony in Istanbul’s Beykoz district, Kurum said more than 1.3 million people have already registered for the system since its launch. He noted that the rapid public uptake exceeded expectations, with 7.6 million beverage packages collected within the first five days.

Interest in the initiative has led to long queues forming at deposit return machines in Istanbul and several other provinces as people brought bags of used plastic bottles, glass bottles and aluminum cans to be processed one by one. Once scanned, the returned containers enter the recycling chain, while the corresponding payments are credited to users’ digital wallets.

Supermarket chains, grocery stores, kiosks and businesses, including hotels, restaurants and cafes, also serve as collection points, storing returned containers before transferring them to authorized operators.

Participants can later withdraw their accumulated balance in cash through partner banks, providing a financial incentive alongside the environmental benefits of recycling.

Kurum said the government expects the system to expand significantly in the coming years. Once fully implemented nationwide, officials aim to collect as many as 25 billion beverage containers annually, generating an estimated 30 billion liras ($640 million) in economic value each year through increased recycling and resource recovery.

The deposit return system forms part of Türkiye’s broader environmental strategy to reduce waste, improve recycling infrastructure and promote a circular economy by encouraging consumers to return used beverage packaging instead of discarding it. The scheme is being implemented under Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative and managed by the Turkish Environment Agency (TÜÇA).

Officials expect participation to continue growing as more return machines are installed across the country and public awareness of the program increases.