‘Minkus Night’ in Kadıköy

ISTANBUL

‘Minkus Night,’ to be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet on March 31 and April 1at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera, will present a selection of the most difficult and beautiful parts of the ballet works that have an important place in the classical ballet repertoire, inspired by the music of Ludwig Minkus. The event will start at 8:30 pm.