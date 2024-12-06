Ministry unveils plan to launch new destination route in Şanlıurfa

The Culture and Tourism Ministry is working on a new travel route that will feature the ongoing excavations of Neolithic sites, including the renowned Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa.

"In addition to Göbeklitepe, we are now making Karahantepe a second destination. Based on the results of the excavations, we will eventually transform sites such as Sayburç and Sefertepe into new travel and destination routes,” the Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Gökhan Yazgı told state-run Anadolu Agency.

The new destination route plan is a part of the ministry’s Stone Hills Project, Yazgı noted, labeling the project the world's largest interdisciplinary excavation initiative.

He emphasized that excavations are being conducted concurrently in 12 different parts of the historic province, highlighting the project's significance in this regard.

"Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, our minister, is working meticulously on these issues. We are operating on a separate budget. In addition to working independently with the team led by our project leader, Professor Dr. Necmi Karul, we are collaborating on projects with scientists from other countries.”

Clarifying that several cultural treasures have been discovered thus far in both Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe through such efforts, Yazgı noted that multifaceted scientific investigations into the discovered objects are still ongoing. “Our excavations at Karahantepe and other sites are proceeding at full pace in addition to the existing excavations in Göbeklitepe.”

The deputy minister further recalled the significant collaboration efforts with the flag carrier Turkish Airlines within the scope of the project.

“We had a really nice commercial made about this location. Every day, more and more people are becoming interested in Göbeklitepe and Stone Hills Project. From this perspective, we may claim that Şanlıurfa is a candidate to become a major tourism hub,” Yazgı said, expressing gratitude to all those involved in the project's implementation for their diligent efforts.

