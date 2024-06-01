Ministry unveils major forest project

Ministry unveils major forest project

ANKARA
Ministry unveils major forest project

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced an extensive project aimed at protecting forests from the destructive effects of the climate crisis and global warming.

Speaking at the launch of the “Climate Resilient Forestry Project” on May 30, Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that the initiative will span five years and also support forestry activities in regions that received major damage in last year’s earthquakes in the country’s south.

The World Bank will provide a $400 million loan for the forest project, the minister said.

Yumaklı emphasized their collaboration with the World Bank on various fronts related to climate change, noting that the total value of their agreements with the organization for other projects amounts to $1.5 billion.

The new efforts are set to include significant sub-projects for establishing fire-resistant forests and covering underdeveloped areas with forestry potential, he said.

"Housing development for forest villagers, scientific beekeeping, support for animal and plant production and the installation of rooftop solar energy systems for forest villagers are also part of the project," Yumaklı said.

"Many aspects could be enumerated, but it is important that the common goals of the World Bank and our ministry in combating climate change lead to the same destination and produce similar outcomes.”

Delivering a speech at the event, Bekir Karacabey, a high-ranking official from the ministry, stated that the issue of carbon footprint will become one of the most crucial factors affecting not only societal but also commercial life in the future.

“Like the world, Türkiye is preparing for this matter very seriously. Our greatest capital here will be our forest areas and woodlands." Karacabey explained.

The project includes new afforestation efforts to make forests resilient to climate change, as well as efforts to eliminate the adverse effects of forest pests, he said.

Karacabey noted that the project will also be key to improving infrastructure to facilitate technical interventions in forests.

"With this project, we will implement our efforts more widely, quickly and effectively," he said.

The official also mentioned that the "Forest Schools Project" aimed at raising awareness among children will be implemented as one of the main components of the initiative.

“Hopefully, when the project is completed, we believe that a different projection will be presented regarding the negative effects of climate change related to forest fires in our entire country.”

The school project will be implemented in 14 out of 81 provinces, he said, without elaborating the cities.

Laurent Debroux, the World Bank's sustainable development program leader, emphasized the significance of the project for them, stating that it will contribute to the well-being of people living in the project implementation areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mersin’s Anemurium ancient city aims for UNESCO recognition

Mersin’s Anemurium ancient city aims for UNESCO recognition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mersin’s Anemurium ancient city aims for UNESCO recognition

    Mersin’s Anemurium ancient city aims for UNESCO recognition

  2. Fire destroys part of Legoland theme park in Denmark

    Fire destroys part of Legoland theme park in Denmark

  3. Minaj's Dutch concert nixed in drugs arrest aftermath

    Minaj's Dutch concert nixed in drugs arrest aftermath

  4. Mayr Method shifts focus from ‘what we eat’ to ‘what we digest’

    Mayr Method shifts focus from ‘what we eat’ to ‘what we digest’

  5. Ministry unveils major forest project

    Ministry unveils major forest project
Recommended
Bus ticket prices surpass airfares amid Eid, summer holidays

Bus ticket prices surpass airfares amid Eid, summer holidays
Belgium honors Barış Manço with monumental mural in Liege

Belgium honors Barış Manço with monumental mural in Liege
Turkish kids spend over two hours a day on screens: Study

Turkish kids spend over two hours a day on screens: Study
Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine
Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM
CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency

CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency
WORLD NATO chief seeks at least 40 bln euros a year in Ukraine aid

NATO chief seeks 'at least' 40 bln euros a year in Ukraine aid

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged members to commit to providing Ukraine at least 40 billion euros ($43 billion) a year in military aid, seeking to ensure long-term support as war with Russia grinds on.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿