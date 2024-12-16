Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry and the United Nations’ children’s agency are set to convene a workshop on Dec. 17 to address the implications of the digital realm and social media on children, alongside prospective regulatory frameworks for their use.

The initiative comes as Türkiye examines regulations for social media usage among those under the age of 16, following the example of several countries worldwide. While past discussions largely focused on children under 13, current efforts have shifted to include older age groups.

In a statement regarding the workshop, the ministry underscored how the digital world has rapidly permeated every facet of children’s lives, exerting profound influence on aspects ranging from their developmental processes to their learning methods.

The “Children in the Digital World Workshop,” organized in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), aspires to maximize the opportunities afforded by the digital sphere while concurrently fortifying safeguards against the risks it poses.

The statement further highlighted that the outcomes of the workshop would inform the development of a comprehensive roadmap, prioritizing the best interests of children and ensuring their effective and judicious engagement with technology.

Addressing MPs during budget talks in the parliament late on Dec. 15, Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said that social media regulation for children is now a must.

“We have conducted consultations with educators, psychologists, child development specialists, and representatives of digital platforms. Extensive deliberations with our ministries and relevant institutions have led us to the inescapable conclusion that legislative measures governing digital media and gaming platforms for our children have become indispensable,” she said.

The ministry’s forthcoming regulations will encompass not only social media but also gaming platforms tailored for the specified age cohort.

