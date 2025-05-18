Ministry, UN agency to measure urban quality of life in Türkiye

ANKARA

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, in partnership with U.N.-Habitat, will measure the urban quality of life in Türkiye as part of a new international framework designed to evaluate and improve living standards in cities.

The pilot phase of the project will begin in the Central Anatolian city of Konya, marking the first step in a nationwide initiative to monitor urban well-being. The program is expected to expand to other cities across Türkiye.

By 2050, two-thirds of the global population and 95 percent of Türkiye’s population will reside in urban areas. This sharp increase is likely to intensify issues related to health, education, housing and infrastructure.

The project will use the “Global Urban Monitoring Framework,” developed by U.N.-Habitat, which is already being applied in cities worldwide.

The ministry and U.N.-Habitat will produce a detailed “Urban Monitoring Report,” identifying challenges and setting the targets for more inclusive, livable and resilient cities. The initiative will prioritize reducing disaster risk and address the needs of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and people with disabilities.