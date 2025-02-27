Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

ANKARA
Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

Authorities will begin inspections to ensure municipalities comply with legal requirements for managing stray animals, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced on Feb. 27.

"A significant number of our municipalities have started to take steps in this regard," Yumaklı said in televised remarks on private broadcaster NTV.

The minister refuted reports suggesting that municipalities have until 2028 to establish shelters for stray animals, clarifying that the legal obligation is already in effect.

"In 2025, municipalities should allocate funds from their budgets as required by law and start construction," he said. "This is their duty."

The inspections will begin soon, he added.

Earlier, Yumaklı warned that municipalities failing to allocate a budget for adoption, collection and sheltering of stray animals would face penalties starting in March.

"We will file a criminal complaint against those who did not allocate a budget, regardless of party," he told the Daily Sabah last month, urging citizens to report noncompliance to prosecutors.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry issued a directive to the country's 81 provincial governor’s offices earlier this month, instructing municipalities to remove stray animals from the streets.

Those failing to comply will face fines of nearly 72,000 Turkish Liras ($2,000) per abandoned animal.

The move comes amid ongoing debates over Türkiye’s stray dog law, a contentious issue in public and political discourse.

While municipalities with populations over 25,000 have until Dec. 31, 2028, to develop or expand their shelters, the ministry stressed that the obligation to collect and house stray animals is already in place.

In May, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) called for revisions to the law, arguing that the existing sterilization-based approach was insufficient to manage the stray dog population and ensure public safety.

Following heated debates and criticism, parliament ratified the controversial bill on July 30, which took effect in December.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries
Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul’s Beykoz mayor detained over bid-rigging claims
Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan

Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan
Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices

Turkish authorities move to prevent price hike in egg prices
Türkiyes icy grip marked by winter swimmers during season

Türkiye's icy grip marked by winter swimmers during season
Health Ministry to engage TV producers in anti-tobacco campaign

Health Ministry to engage TV producers in anti-tobacco campaign
WORLD Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

An Istanbul court has sentenced journalist Nevşin Mengü to one year and three months in prison over spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization, though the enforcement of the sentence was deferred.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿