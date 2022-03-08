Ministry to give 1.8 mln Turkish Liras to support film projects

  March 08 2022

ANKARA
Nearly 1.8 million Turkish Liras ($125,000) will be given to 65 projects within the scope of financial support to the cinema field, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced.

An evaluation was made by an eight-person committee consisting of the cinema sector and the ministry representatives for the support that will enable the development of Turkish cinema and young people to step into the sector through the production of new and qualified works.

In this context, 624,000 liras ($43,300) will be given to 30 script and dialogue writing projects, 975,000 liras ($67,700) to 31 short film production projects and 215,000 liras ($15,000) to four animation film production projects.

The proportion of women who will receive support in the scenario genre will be 50 percent, and in the short film production genre will be 30 percent. All those who will receive support in the animation film production genre will be women directors.

Applications for financial support on first-time film productions, feature film productions, distributions and promotions, co-productions and post-production will be evaluated in March, while documentary film support applications will be evaluated in May.

