Ministry to begin inspections of smoke-free indoor public places

ANKARA

The Health Ministry has unveiled plans to conduct extensive inspections on cigarette use in public places across the country in a bid to curb growing tobacco consumption and ensure compliance with the country's smoke-free indoor space initiative.

Aimed at protecting the public from exposure to cigarette smoke, the law on smoke-free indoor spaces came into force on July 19, 2009. With its implementation, all buildings owned by public and private law individuals, including places of entertainment, are prohibited from having people consume tobacco products in their confined spaces.

Under the direction of Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, the ministry's inspection teams will conduct inspections in all 81 provinces in response to the increasing volume of public concerns over the law's implementation.

Muhammed Emin Demirkol, the head of the ministry’s public health office, emphasized that they coordinate tobacco inspections, with health personnel working alongside law enforcement officers to conduct the checks.

Cross-checks involve health personnel from one province being assigned to another for both routine and complaint-based inspections. Additionally, within the same province, health personnel from different districts also carry out inspections in other districts with the support of law enforcement, Demirkol explained.

These inspectors, therefore, will verify that public places, especially cafes and restaurants, comply with the smoking prohibition.

Demirkol explained that the increasing number of complaints through official channels has made stricter inspections necessary, prompting the implementation of cross-checking.

Within this scope, he also highlighted the ministry’s ongoing initiatives to combat smoking, noting that 565 smoking cessation clinics currently operate nationwide with 1,100 certified physicians.

Patients receive free medication at these clinics, Demirkol pointed out, while simultaneously underlining their efforts to expand these services nationwide. In line with this purpose, volunteer family physicians will also undergo rapid training to assist patients in quitting smoking through certified programs.

Türkiye ranks among the top 10 smoking nations in the world, sparking major concerns among specialists. Experts caution that rising rates of cigarette addiction, particularly among youth, may result in far more serious issues down the road.

According to Demirkol, passive smoking is as dangerous as active smoking, and its severe health consequences are evident in hospitals, particularly in cases of lung cancer and other serious diseases. He emphasized that the ministry will continue to enforce strict inspections to curb excessive tobacco use without compromise.