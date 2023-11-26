Ministry takes steps to 'ensure women's work-life balance'

Ministry takes steps to 'ensure women's work-life balance'

ANTALYA
Ministry takes steps to ensure womens work-life balance

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced that her ministry is working to create flexible ork models with remote and hybrid settings and neighborhood-type kindergartens to 'ensure women's work-life balance.'

Speaking at the Meeting of Chairpersons of the Turkic States Parliamentary Assembly "Ensuring Equal Opportunities for Women and Men and Women's Empowerment Program" in the Turkish hotspot Antalya, Göktaş said: "The strongest fortress of the nation is the family, and the strongest soldier of this fortress is the woman."

Göktaş added that they are working on certain work models and neighborhood-type kindergartens for children so that women do not have to choose between home and work.

"When our efforts are completed, we will have taken pioneering steps to ensure women's work-life balance," she noted.

"Increasing women's employment and participation in the labor market has always been a priority in our country's basic policies and in the work of our ministry. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), we have more than doubled the number of employed women from 4.7 million in 2005 to approximately 11 million," she added.

Göktaş underlined that in the new development plan, targets for women were specifically included under a separate topic.

"One of the main objectives is to ensure that women benefit equally from all opportunities, live free from all forms of violence and discrimination, and increase their representation and participation in all fields. One of the main goals of all our work for women is to help them overcome the invisible barriers that are placed in front of them like an obstacle," the minister said.

Family and Social Services Ministry, work life,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

    Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

  2. Former French ambassadors dismiss Israel's ‘Illusionary’ Hamas goal

    Former French ambassadors dismiss Israel's ‘Illusionary’ Hamas goal

  3. Türkiye facilitated the release of Thai workers

    Türkiye facilitated the release of Thai workers

  4. Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

    Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

  5. Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars

    Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars
Recommended
Türkiye facilitated the release of Thai workers

Türkiye facilitated the release of Thai workers
Storms and heavy rain wreak havoc across country

Storms and heavy rain wreak havoc across country
More than 44 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye

More than 44 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye
3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria
Türkiye hosts naval evacuation drill in eastern Med

Türkiye hosts naval evacuation drill in eastern Med
CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls
WORLD Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

An Israeli-owned cargo ship was damaged in a suspected drone attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, a U.S. defense official has said.
ECONOMY Amazon hit by Black Friday strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon was hit by strikes at various locations in Britain, Germany and Italy during the annual "Black Friday" shopping extravaganza as workers demand higher wages and better working conditions.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.