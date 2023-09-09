Ministry sends circular to enhance school inspections

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry has sent a circular detailing strategies for enhancing oversight and surveillance of schools while also preparing school bus drivers with specialized training to all the country's 81 provinces.

According to the circular issued yesterday, police teams will be deployed during school hours in order to intervene in the traffic density in front of and around schools in a timely manner.

The circular also states that inspections will be intensified against school bus drivers who do not give the first right of way to the students and pedestrians. Surveillance cameras will be installed in and around schools according to the level of priority.

Inspections will be increased to ensure public order around schools, and necessary measures will be taken to prevent the sale of substances such as alcohol, cigarettes and sharp objects that may cause students to be subject to addictions and be dragged into criminal acts.

In addition, inspections will also be increased for workplaces such as internet cafes, arcades and kiosks around schools.

The content of traffic campaigns on the corporate pages of the General Command of Gendarmerie and the General Directorate of Security will be shared via social media.

It was also reported that awareness and training events will be organized on self-defense, crime prevention methods, cyber security, traffic safety and drugs and stimulants.