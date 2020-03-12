Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry released a preliminary report, on March 11, on a passenger plane that skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport last month.

The report by the Transport Safety Investigation Center said that the lightning, which struck the airplane six minutes before landing, increased the pilots' stress level. This was because he wanted to land as soon as possible, and avoid any potential problems in the landing, according to the report.

“It was understood that the pilots who received the landing permit applied the approach and landing procedures after making their preparations and that the landing occurred properly, despite the deviation in the lowering route,” it said.

“The aircraft could not stop on the runway, it first crashed into the ILS antennas, then the guard booth and finally fell on the area about 30 meters deep from the runway head," it added.

The aircraft body, the findings noted, broke into three pieces after hitting the concrete wall and wire fences surrounding the airport. Engines, landing gear, wings,and some other parts were found to be broken.

On Feb. 5, Pegasus Airlines flight PC2193 was arriving from Aegean province of İzmir when it skidded off the runway while landing at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The pilot of the plane was arrested over negligence as three people died among the 177 passengers and six crew members on board.