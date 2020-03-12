Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

  • March 12 2020 10:29:00

Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry released a preliminary report, on March 11, on a passenger plane that skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport last month.

The report by the Transport Safety Investigation Center said that the lightning, which struck the airplane six minutes before landing, increased the pilots' stress level. This was because he wanted to land as soon as possible, and avoid any potential problems in the landing, according to the report.

“It was understood that the pilots who received the landing permit applied the approach and landing procedures after making their preparations and that the landing occurred properly, despite the deviation in the lowering route,” it said.

“The aircraft could not stop on the runway, it first crashed into the ILS antennas, then the guard booth and finally fell on the area about 30 meters deep from the runway head," it added.

The aircraft body, the findings noted, broke into three pieces after hitting the concrete wall and wire fences surrounding the airport. Engines, landing gear, wings,and some other parts were found to be broken.

On Feb. 5, Pegasus Airlines flight PC2193 was arriving from Aegean province of İzmir when it skidded off the runway while landing at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The pilot of the plane was arrested over negligence as three people died among the 177 passengers and six crew members on board.

Sabiha Gökçen, skid off, Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  2. Turkish scientist invents submarine detection device

    Turkish scientist invents submarine detection device

  3. Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

    Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

  4. Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

    Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

  5. Where is Turkey in the Afghanistan peace deal?

    Where is Turkey in the Afghanistan peace deal?
Recommended
3 Syrians detained over suspected ISIL links

3 Syrians detained over suspected ISIL links
Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey summons Greek envoy over violation of territorial waters

Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

UNDP, Industry Ministry aim to find sustainable solutions to public transportation

UNDP, Industry Ministry aim to find sustainable solutions to public transportation
Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party
Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
WORLD Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on March 11 to 23 years in prison after breaking his courtroom silence with a rambling plea for mercy in which he professed to be "totally confused" by the #MeToo movement that spelled the Hollywood producer's downfall.
ECONOMY Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

Turkish military's "devastating display of power" with its effective domestic drone program against the Syrian regime in Idlib has changed the military equation against Russia, NATO officials said, according to a report.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.