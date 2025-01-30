Ministry probes unfair practices at Istanbul’s eateries

ISTANBUL

The Trade Ministry has launched an investigation into reports that some cafes and restaurants in Istanbul enforce a minimum spending limit and require customers to make regular orders if they wish to remain seated.

This inspection followed the allegations circulating on social media, especially involving businesses near universities.

Around 48 teams commenced the inspections across the city’s 30 districts, fining several businesses that engaged with such practices and violated the applicable laws during their inspections in the Fatih district.

The teams also encouraged citizens seated in cafes and restaurants to file complaints with the Presidential Communications Center (CİMER) if they encounter such illicit practices.

Dilek Aydın, a university student seated in the cafe during the inspection, claimed that some establishments charge a price even for utilizing a plug.

"As a student, I can’t afford to spend much, so I wouldn't choose to sit in places like that," she said. "But it's something I run into often. Waiters are always hovering around, and it feels like you're being watched constantly."

According to Aydın, some establishments even charge for tables. “Sometimes, they require you to spend at least 300 Turkish Liras upfront. Other times, they ask you to pay as soon as you take a seat.”

On the other hand, Halit Talha Has, the manager of one establishment, argues the opposite, emphasizing that they especially take the financial circumstances of students into account.

"There is no set spending limit at our establishment. Our main priority is ensuring the comfort of our customers, especially since students are often in difficult financial situations. We focus on making sure they feel at ease and can spend as much or as little as they want."