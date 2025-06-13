Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore

Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore

ANKARA
Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore

In a major environmental initiative, Türkiye’s Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry will launch a restoration project to clear the shoreline of Sapanca Lake in the northwestern city of Sakarya of unauthorized structures and revive the area’s natural character.

"Through this protection and restoration project, we will remove illegal structures and piers around the lake to restore the natural landscape. While protecting Sapanca’s ecological balance, we will also reconnect our citizens with nature through walking and cycling paths,” the environment minister Murat Kurum said in a social media post.

Thanks to the project, the “Sapanca Lake will breathe again,” Kurum highlighted.

As part of the initiative, set to launch in collaboration with the local authorities, 97 unauthorized piers along the lake’s shoreline will be dismantled. Subsequently, the walking path around the lake will be renovated to improve accessibility and environmental harmony.

With an adjustment scheduled to be carried out in two phases, officials will introduce a total of 25 kilometers of walking and cycling paths for public use.

Gökhan Pehlivan from the Sakarya Municipality’s directorate of civil works emphasized that the primary goal is to preserve the lake’s ecological integrity and maintain its status as a drinking water reservoir.

A troubling surge of unauthorized tourism development has been drawing increasing concern at the picturesque lakeside for a while, with around 2,000 illegal bungalows endangering both the environment and public safety also having been set for demolition.

 

Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  2. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  3. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

  4. King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

    King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

  5. Grammy category for album covers created as Sabrina Carpenter's takes spotlight

    Grammy category for album covers created as Sabrina Carpenter's takes spotlight
Recommended
Turkish rock legend Manço’s car displayed in Istanbul for first time

Turkish rock legend Manço’s car displayed in Istanbul for first time
New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage

New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage
Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens

Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens
Turkish athlete sets out to become 1st autistic swimmer to cross English Channel

Turkish athlete sets out to become 1st autistic swimmer to cross English Channel
Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16

Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16
Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis

Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis
AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death
WORLD Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

The death toll from the fiery crash of a London-bound passenger jet in an Indian city climbed to 279 on Saturday as officials sought to match the DNA of victims with their grieving relatives.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿