Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program

KONYA

As youth engagement in agriculture continues to decline across Türkiye, the Youth and Sports Ministry has officially launched an agricultural entrepreneurship program for young people to reverse the trend and train a new generation in the sector.

The program, inaugurated at the Agriculture and Youth Camp in the Central Anatolian city of Konya, aims to encourage young people to explore opportunities in the agricultural sector through education, mentorship and financial support.

Speaking at the launch, Director General of Youth Services Enes Efendioğlu said 50 carefully selected participants are currently taking part in the first phase.

“This is not just another youth initiative — it is a strategic response to a growing national concern,” he said. “Agriculture holds a special place in our agenda, and this program combines theory with hands-on experience to equip young people with the tools they need to succeed.”

Participants will receive training from field experts, and projects approved by the ministry will be eligible for grant funding. The program is set to continue with a second term and includes close mentoring to foster long-term success.

Efendioğlu noted ongoing collaboration with universities, institutions and private sector partners. He added that the initiative aligns with the ministry’s updated Youth Policy Document, which for the first time will feature “Youth and Agriculture” as a central theme.

He also introduced UNIDES, a support program for university student cşubs, particularly those focused on agriculture, offering additional funding opportunities.

According to recent figures, only 5 percent of farmers are aged between 18 and 32 — a demographic shift that calls for urgent policy action to revitalize rural life and ensure the sector’s future in Türkiye.