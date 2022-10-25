Ministry launches new housing project for widowed women

ANKARA

A new housing project will be launched for widowed women, the Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık has announced.

“We will provide 2,023 houses within the scope of the project and we will support 300,000 Turkish Liras per household with a total budget of 607 million liras,” Yanık said, noting that the project will be aimed at social assistance beneficiaries whose husbands have passed away.

Women who have at least three children under the age of 18 will be able to benefit from the project, Yanık stated.

Stressing that the ministry will cooperate with municipalities and philanthropists within the scope of the support program, Yanık said, “We will provide our support in two different ways, as housing construction or purchasing. Houses will be built as 80 square meters.”

The ownership of the houses will be in the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SYDV), the minister said. “We will give free usage rights to the beneficiaries.”

Indicating that 78 foundations have been informed about the implementation of the project in cooperation, Yanık said cooperation protocols have been signed in four provinces, Osmaniye, Kahramanmaraş, Samsun and Bingöl, so far.

“For the realization of the project, 67 foundations continue to prepare protocols for land procurement, project studies and additional resources for the project budget.”

“Türkiye has various opportunities for social benefits and becoming a social state. With this, we are constantly trying to produce new projects,” she said earlier.

The ministry launched an aid program for 1 million children in needy households to attend kindergarten, Yanık announced on Feb. 22.

“If our citizens benefiting from our social assistance programs have a child between the ages of 3 and 5 and enroll them in a kindergarten affiliated to the Education Ministry, we will cover the expenses they are obliged to pay for each child,” she said.

Noting that the ministry allocates 500 million Turkish Liras ($26.8 million) annually for this aid program, she stated the ministry continues to meet the different needs of disadvantaged households through various social assistance programs.