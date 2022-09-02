Ministry launches action plan for Roma citizens

ANKARA - Demirören News Agency

The Family and Social Services Ministry for Roma citizens have prepared a new action plan, aiming to improve their life conditions.

The plan outlined until 2030 concerns six different areas: Education, employment, health, housing, social assistance and social service, taking aim at raising the Roma citizens’ living standards.

Within the scope of the targets determined in line with the demands of the Roma citizens, a new social housing project will be launched first.

Moreover, “youth offices” will be established in Roma neighborhoods, enabling young people to acquire hobbies and spend quality time.

Besides, participation of Roma citizens in job search processes will be facilitated.

In order to increase the employability of Roma citizens, vocational training courses will be organized in line with the needs of the region.