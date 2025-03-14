Ministry introduces new traffic penalties for motorcyclists

ANKARA
The Interior Ministry has announced a new action plan aimed at reducing motorcycle accidents, introducing stricter penalties for reckless driving.

 

Under the proposed legislation, motorcyclists engaging in dangerous maneuvers, such as stunt riding or racing in traffic, will face fines of up to 47,000 Turkish Liras (around $1,280).

 

“We are introducing a new category for ‘stunt riding.’ Offenders will have their licenses suspended for 60 days, and their motorcycles will be impounded for the same period,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya explained.

 

One of the most significant changes concerns penalties for operating a vehicle without a valid license. The fine for driving without a license will remain at 18,677 liras. However, if a driver whose license has been temporarily suspended or revoked is caught operating a vehicle, they will now face a fine of 186,000 liras — ten times the standard amount.

 

The draft law also includes heightened penalties for various offenses such as failure to comply with a police stop order. The fine will increase from 2,167 liras to 47,000 liras if the driver attempts to evade the authorities.

 

Additionally, the fine for not wearing a helmet will rise from 993 liras to 1,500 liras for a first offense. A second offense will result in a 3,000 lira fine, and for repeated violations, the fine could reach 9,000 liras.

 

The reforms come as the number of motorcycles on Turkish roads has nearly doubled in the past five years.

 

Ban on aftermarket xenon headlights

 

Another key regulation to be included in an upcoming legislative package is a ban on aftermarket xenon headlights for all types of vehicles in traffic.

 

The ministry detailed that such modifications, particularly in poor visibility conditions, contribute to accidents by impairing the vision of other drivers.

 

Only factory-installed xenon headlights will be permitted under the new law.

