Ministry initiates investigation on foaming in Meriç River

EDİRNE

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has initiated an investigation regarding the foaming and pollution occurring in a part of the Meriç (Evros) River, which forms a border between Türkiye and Greece.

“The environmental inspection teams were immediately sent to the region regarding the foaming that occurred in a part of the river,” the ministry said in a statement.

Samples taken to determine the cause of foaming were sent to the ministry’s environment “reference laboratory,” it added.

In addition, wastewater sources in the region were inspected and samples were taken in order to make the necessary analyzes in order to determine whether the wastewater originating from these facilities meet the standards stipulated in the legislation.

Necessary judicial and administrative actions will be taken against institutions, organizations and businesses whose analysis results of the samples are found to be above the standards, the ministry said.

“A total of 1,230 environmental inspections were carried out in the Meriç-Ergene Basin this year to prevent water pollution and an administrative fine of 16 million Turkish Liras was imposed on 86 enterprises, while one enterprise was banned from operating,” it added.

The river runs through the Balkans in Europe’s southeast. At a length of 480 kilometers (300 miles), it is the longest river that runs solely in the interior of the Balkan peninsula, and one of the largest in Europe by discharge.

It flows through Bulgaria in its upper and middle reaches, while its lower course forms much of the border between Greece and Türkiye.