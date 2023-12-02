Ministry increases inspections on beauty centers

ISTANBUL

Following the arrest of Dilan Polat over money laundering and tax evasion, inspections of beauty centers have increased, with the Health Ministry starting additional inspections by assigning six teams across the country's 81 provinces.

The teams consist of at least two people. During the inspections, these teams carefully examine the certificates obtained by beauticians following their training.

The district inspection teams, who look at whether there are any violations of the law and regulations, keep a record in case of any breach and report this to the ministry. The ministry, on the other hand, imposes penalties on the centers accordingly.

The ongoing process involving inquiries, legal proceedings and travel bans has generated a negative perception of the sector in the public eye, leading to a general stagnation in business, stated Yakup Güleç, the head of the Denizli Barbers, Hairdressers and Beauty Salon Operators Association.

"We are facing difficulties due to the money laundering incidents involving a few influencers. What concerns us is that our business is slowing down due to this unfavorable situation. During our visits nationwide, we observe that morale and motivation among sector employees are low," Güleç remarked.

A large number of appointments made before these scandals at beauty centers have been recently canceled, Güleç noted, emphasizing an 80 percent decrease in business compared to the period before the investigations.