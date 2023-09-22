Ministry expands ban on alcohol, tobacco sales

ANKARA
The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has introduced a new amendment, expanding the scope of places where the sale of alcohol and tobacco products will be prohibited.

The change now includes "annexes, open areas and gardens" of places offering health, education, culture and sports services.

Furthermore, the ban on alcohol sales has been extended to the "affiliated campuses" of locations where the sale and presentation of alcoholic beverages are already banned. The prohibited areas now encompass student dormitories, stadiums, indoor sports halls, coffee houses, bridge halls and fuel stations.

The amendment comes following a recent circular issued by Istanbul Governor's Office on Aug. 17, which sparked controversy due to its perceived restrictions on alcohol-related activities in public areas.

In response to the debate, the governor's office issued a clarifying statement, emphasizing that the decision was "not a novel concept but a reminder of the responsibilities of relevant institutions."

The statement argued that this reminder was prompted by complaints from local authorities, social media and concerned citizens reporting instances of "disorderly conduct attributed to alcohol-related incidents."

Emin Gökçegözoğlu, the head of press and public relations at the governor's office, further explained that the intention was to address disturbances to public peace resulting from alcohol consumption in locations such as parks, beaches, picnic areas and recreational zones.

