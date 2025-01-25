Ministry eases uniform costs for private school parents

ANKARA

In accordance with the Education Ministry’s new regulation aimed at easing the financial burden on parents, private schools will no longer have the authority to direct individuals to specific stores to purchase student uniforms.

As per the regulation, parents of students attending private schools will have the option to buy school uniforms under free market circumstances.

This will prevent parents from being compelled to purchase student uniforms from sponsored retailers.

Additionally, on special days, weeks and celebrations, parents will not have the obligation to buy attire for their children to wear to class and extracurricular activities.

Just like in public schools, the views of both the teachers and the school management board will be considered when choosing school uniforms. Special signs, prints and patterns will not be part of the clothes.

Furthermore, the uniforms will not feature school crests in the production process, as it could prevent parents from buying these uniforms on the open market.

Under the new rules, the uniforms will be published on the school’s official website and remain unchanged for a minimum of four academic years.

The rule, however, excludes the minority schools and foreign private educational establishments.