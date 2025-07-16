Ministry dismisses report on Şimşek’s “rate cut expectation’

Ministry dismisses report on Şimşek’s “rate cut expectation’

ANKARA
Ministry dismisses report on Şimşek’s “rate cut expectation’

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has denied a report claiming that Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek expects the Central Bank to slash interest rates in July.

The ministry issued a statement on July 16 in response to a report by daily Türkiye.

The daily claimed that Şimşek told lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), during party’s two-day camp in the capital Ankara's Kızılcahamam district, that “he expects a rate cut this month.”

The ministry described the report as misleading, noting that Şimşek’s remarks were misinterpreted.

Şimşek did not make any personal assessment regarding interest rates, said the ministry.

During the meeting, Şimşek voiced the market’s expectation of an interest rate cut, but this was misrepresented as his personal forecast, the ministry explained.

“It is important not to rely on speculative reports or behind-the-scenes claims that cannot be verified,” the ministry said.

The Central Bank is scheduled to hold its next rate-setting meeting on July 24.

In fact, the slowing inflation is fueling market expectations of an interest rate cut this month.

In June, the bank kept the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, unchanged at 46 percent.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

    Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

  2. Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

    Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

  3. Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

    Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

  4. Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

  5. İmamoğlu sentenced over remarks against prosecutor

    İmamoğlu sentenced over remarks against prosecutor
Recommended
Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study
Poultry sector grilled by BBQ ban and exports restrictions

Poultry sector grilled by BBQ ban and exports restrictions
Private sectors foreign debt at $190.4 billion in May

Private sector's foreign debt at $190.4 billion in May
Number of paid employees hits 8-month high in May: Official data

Number of paid employees hits 8-month high in May: Official data
Cruise ship traffic at ports rises 18 percent in first half of 2025

Cruise ship traffic at ports rises 18 percent in first half of 2025
Dutch tech giant ASML sees profits rise but warns on 2026

Dutch tech giant ASML sees profits rise but warns on 2026
WORLD Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria said a new ceasefire reached on Wednesday in the Druze-majority city of Sweida will bring a complete halt to military operations and be overseen by government officials and local representatives.

ECONOMY Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending in recent years has decoupled from private consumption, largely due to consumers shifting from cash to card payments, according to researchers at the Central Bank.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿